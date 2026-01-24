Johnson, Pritzker join calls to abolish ICE after fatal Minnesota shooting

The Brief Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson are calling for the abolition of ICE after a federal agent fatally shot a man in Minnesota. Johnson accused ICE of killing innocent people, while Pritzker escalated his criticism to support abolishing the agency. The shooting involved Border Patrol agents, not ICE, and follows other recent federal agent shootings in Minnesota and the Chicago area.



Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson both joined growing calls to abolish the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after a federal agent shot and killed a man in Minnesota on Saturday.

Local perspective:

The two leaders were just the latest to react after yet another shooting by federal agents in Minnesota just this month. On Jan. 7, the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent captured national attention.

In a statement, Johnson said, "One day after hundreds of thousands took to the streets to remind us of our shared humanity, ICE murdered another innocent person in Minneapolis. We are praying for the victim and their loved ones. When they come for one of us, they come for all of us. ICE must be abolished."

Pritzker did not go as far as Johnson in his initial reaction on social media, in which he said, "Masked federal agents in Minnesota just shot and killed another person. We must put a stop to Trump’s ICE. Now. Stop the funding, stop the occupations, stop the killings."

But then in a subsequent post on X with a video of him talking about the shooting on CNN, Pritzker said, "It’s time to abolish Trump’s ICE."

To be clear, the shooting on Saturday involved agents from U.S. Border Patrol, according to Fox Minneapolis, which is a separate federal agency from ICE.

Last year, during Operation Midway Blitz, federal immigration agents shot two people in separate incidents in the Chicago area, killing one of them.

Silverio Villegas Gonzalez was shot and killed by federal agents on Sept. 12 in suburban Franklin Park.

Marimar Martinez was shot five times by a Border Patrol agent in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Oct. 4, after which she was accused of using her car to ram federal agents. But criminal charges against her were later dropped.