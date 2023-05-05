Johnson vows to coordinate resources for migrants at all levels

Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson expressed his frustration with the number of migrants flowing into Chicago.

Johnson blames governors near the border for not collaborating with cities where migrants are being sent.

He says he will work to coordinate resources at federal state, and county levels.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

In a statement, he also addressed neighborhoods taking in a majority of migrants.

"I'm going to work collaboratively with the people of Chicago and alderpersons who represent areas where we can be supportive for asylum seekers to make sure every community, and every person in it, is protected," said Johnson.