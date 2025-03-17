Boy, 6, dies after crashing ATV in Joliet, police say

A 6-year-old boy in the southwest suburban Joliet was killed on Saturday after he crashed an ATV into a tree.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Mission Boulevard a little after 5 p.m. for a report of the crash, according to Joliet police.

Fatal crash

What we know:

The boy was driving a REX110 ATV on the sidewalk along Mission Boulevard with an 8-year-old boy riding as a passenger.

He lost control of the ATV and hit the tree, which led to the boy being ejected from the vehicle.

The boy was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet by paramedics where he died.

The 8-year-old passenger was not injured.

What we don't know:

The 6-year-old boy was not identified by police, but the Will County Coroner's Office said he is from San Antonio, Texas, and used to live in Joliet.

What they're saying:

Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans released a statement on the boy’s death.

"There are no words that can fully capture the sorrow of losing a child. Our hearts are broken for the family, whose unimaginable grief is shared by our officers and the entire Joliet community. In times like this, we must come together to offer our prayers, strength, and unwavering support to those who are suffering. I want to express my deepest gratitude to our first responders who arrived at the scene, demonstrating unwavering professionalism and compassion while facing such a heartbreaking tragedy. May this child's memory be a blessing and may we all take a moment to remember those most deeply affected by this tragedy."