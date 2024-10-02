Joliet detective arrested for domestic battery, placed on administrative leave: police

The Brief Off-duty Joliet Police Detective Peter Ranstead, 41, was arrested for domestic battery after an incident with his wife on Sept. 28. He allegedly injured her and interfered with her 911 call. Ranstead turned himself in on Oct. 1 and is on administrative leave.



A Joliet Police Department detective has been charged with domestic battery following an alleged incident involving his wife at their home.

Officers were called at 12:12 a.m., Sept. 28, to a home in the 1100 block of Woodiris Drive for a domestic disturbance.

When police arrived, they learned a confrontation had occurred between a woman and her husband, off-duty Joliet Police Department Detective Peter Ranstead, 41.

During the argument, Ranstead allegedly grabbed his wife by the shoulders and forced her toward the doorway of a second-story bedroom, according to police. He then pushed her out of the room, causing her to strike her head on a door frame, authorities said.

The victim forced her way back into the bedroom and tried to call 911, but Ranstead took the phone from her, police reported.

Eventually, the victim was able to notify 911, but Ranstead was not home when officers arrived.

Following an investigation, police obtained a Kendall County arrest warrant for Ranstead on Oct. 1, charging him with two counts of domestic battery and one count of interference with the reporting of domestic violence.

Shortly after 6 a.m., Wednesday, Ranstead turned himself in at the Kendall County Sheriff's Office in Yorkville.

He has been placed on administrative duty in accordance with Joliet Police Department policy and was placed on administrative leave following his arrest.

"The Joliet Police Department holds itself to the highest standards of integrity and accountability. When these standards are not met, we not only compromise our legitimacy but also erode the public’s trust. The community expects us to lead by example, and when one of our own fails to meet these expectations, it affects us all. Being a police officer is not just a job, it is a calling that requires each of us to live a life without reproach. I expect my Officers to embody the values of integrity, respect, and fairness in both their personal and professional lives. This is critical not only to maintain the trust of the public but also to preserve the honor of wearing the badge. When any officer fails to uphold these principles, it diminishes the hard work and dedication of all those who serve honorably. Our duty stands now to remain committed to transparency and impartiality and ensure that justice is served," said Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans.

The investigation is ongoing.