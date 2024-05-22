2 dogs injured after fire erupts at Joliet home

article

Two dogs were injured after a fire erupted at a home in Joliet Wednesday morning.

At about 9:20 a.m., the Joliet Fire Department responded to 301 Hyde Park Avenue for reports of a structure fire with possibly one person and several pets inside.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of a two-story single-family dwelling.

Crews were able to enter the structure and found two dogs that suffered smoke inhalation and burns.

Animal Control responded and transported both dogs to an emergency veterinary clinic.

All other residents were out of the residence, and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.