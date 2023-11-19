Joliet firefighters battle blaze at multi-family home

A multi-family home caught fire in Joliet Sunday morning.

Joliet firefighters responded to 1120 Heron Circle for reports of a structure fire at 8:29 a.m.

The first units to arrive were met with heavy smoke and a fire coming from the garage.

Officials say multiple hose lines were used inside to extinguish fire on the first floor. All residents were able to get out of the building safely.

The fire was declared under control at 8:57 a.m.

The fire is currently under investigation. No injuries were reported.