Joliet firefighters battle massive blaze at old steel mill

Joliet firefighters battled a massive blaze at an abandoned building Saturday morning.

The Joliet Fire Department was called to 927 Collins Street at 3:11 a.m. for a report of a building on fire.

Crews found heavy fire coming from all floors and the roof of the vacant structure, which was once the main office building at the former Joliet Steel Mill site.

By 5:30 a.m., the bulk of the fire was under control, but because of the building's instability, crews had to stay outside to finish the job.

Collins Street between Cleveland and Williamson was closed as crews continued their work.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.