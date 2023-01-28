Joliet man accused of setting house on fire after fight with girlfriend: police

article

A Joliet man was arrested after he allegedly set a home on fire because he was upset with his girlfriend Friday night.

Police say Kevin Williams, 45, set fire to a home in 1500 block of North Prairie Avenue around 10:18 p.m. while his 47-year-old girlfriend and four others were inside the residence.

Investigators say Williams was upset with his girlfriend, so he got gasoline from the grange and set fire to an empty bedroom.

A 26-year-old woman and three children ages 6, 4 and 4 months were all evacuated safely.

Officers found Williams in the garage where they arrested him.

The fire was put out by Joliet Fire Department. No injuries were reported.