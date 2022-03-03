Joliet man arrested after police find drugs, machine gun in residence

article

A Joliet man has been arrested after police found numerous drugs, guns and cash in his residence.

Rondell McCorkle, 32, was arrested for multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, possession of a machine gun and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

At 5:06 p.m. Tuesday, Joliet Police Department Narcotics Officers conducted a search warrant at a residence in the 0-50 block of Kenmore Avenue following a narcotics investigation, police said.

Drugs, cash, guns -- recovered by Joliet police

While searching the residence, officers found 287 grams of Heroin, 143 grams of cocaine, 3,774 grams of cannabis, 1.75 grams of methamphetamine, multiple ecstasy and oxycontin pills, a .45 caliber handgun (which was previously reported stolen), .22 caliber handgun, .380 caliber handgun, two 9mm handguns (one modified to a fully automatic weapon, 7.69 X 39mm rifle and large amounts of ammunition and cash.

"Joliet is a safer city today because of the great work of these dedicated Officers. The Joliet Police Department will always pursue those who continue to endanger our citizens through the possession of weapons and narcotics," said Joliet Police Chief William Evans

McCorkle was placed into custody Tuesday without incident and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.