Joliet man arrested in fatal 2024 hit-and-run that killed bicyclist, police say

The Brief A 36-year-old Joliet man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist Donald Shiner on Oct. 6, 2024, police said. The crash happened in the early morning hours in the 200 block of South Larkin Avenue. Police have not released details about how the crash occurred. Armand Melendez Jr. is charged with failure to report a crash involving personal injury or death, failure to stop after a crash involving personal injury or death, and failure to give information or render aid. He was booked into the Will County jail following his arrest.



A Joliet man is in custody in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in October 2024, police said.

The backstory:

The crash occurred during the early morning hours of Oct. 6 in the 200 block of South Larkin Avenue.

Joliet police have not released details about how the crash occurred, but said the bicyclist, identified as Donald Shiner, died from his injuries.

The driver was identified as 36-year-old Armand Melendez Jr. of Joliet. He is charged with failure to report a crash involving personal injury or death, failure to stop after a crash involving personal injury or death, and failure to give information or render aid.

Pictured is Armand Melendez Jr., 36. (Joliet PD )

What's next:

Police said Melendez was taken into custody at about 12:05 p.m. Tuesday after officers stopped his vehicle near Morgan Street and Park Drive.

He was processed at the Joliet Police Department before being booked into the Will County jail.