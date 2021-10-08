Joliet man charged with possession of child porn

article

A Joliet man has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Jason Raman, 37, faces charges for possession of child porn and failure to register as a sex offender, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.

During a two-month investigation with Homeland Security agents, detectives were able to identify Raman and collect evidence.

Raman was arrested Tuesday and made statements to detectives implicating himself.

He appeared in court Thursday and was ordered held on a $350,000 bond.