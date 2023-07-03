Joliet man critically wounds boy in shooting during argument

A Joliet man is in custody following a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy critically wounded Sunday night in the southwest suburb.

About 8:31 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 900 block of Shiloh Court for a report of a person who had been shot, according to a statement from Joliet police.

As officers arrived, a Dodge Durango driven by a male was seen fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed, police said. Officers pursued the vehicle as it approached Interstate 55, but were unable to stop it.

Nathaniel Jakes, 19. (Joliet police)

A 17-year-old boy was discovered at the scene with two gunshot wounds, and was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition. He was later airlifted to Stroger Hospital in Chicago.

Officers identified 19-year-old Nathaniel Jakes as the suspect who shot the boy during an argument outside the home, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Illinois State Police troopers located Jakes a short time later after he crashed the Durango near 71st Street and Racine Avenue in Chicago, according to officials.

He was taken into custody and transported back to the Will County Adult Detention Facility in Joliet, where he is currently being held on charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer.

Joliet police are still investigating.