Joliet man faces DUI, battery charges after fatal dirt bike collision

article

The Brief A 17-year-old dirt bike rider was killed after police say he ran a red light and collided with a vehicle in Joliet on Monday night. The driver, 38-year-old Maxie Robinson, was arrested after officers observed signs of alcohol impairment and allegedly found open alcohol in his vehicle. Robinson now faces multiple DUI and aggravated battery charges, while two other dirt bike riders were cited for operating non-highway vehicles on a roadway.



A Joliet man is facing DUI and battery charges after a crash that killed a 17-year-old dirt bike rider Monday night and he allegedly assaulted another rider at the scene.

Deadly Joliet dirt bike crash

What we know:

The crash happened at 8:38 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson and Hickory streets. The 17-year-old was riding a Honda dirt bike eastbound on Jefferson Street alongside two other dirt bike riders when he entered the intersection against a red light, according to witness accounts. Police said the dirt bike was struck by a Chevrolet Impala driven by 38-year-old Maxie Robinson of Joliet.

The teen was ejected from the dirt bike and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Will County Coroner's Office.

Police said the two other dirt bike riders stopped at the intersection before the crash occurred. Joliet police said Robinson allegedly exited his vehicle after the crash and attacked one of the other riders.

While speaking with Robinson, officers observed signs of possible alcohol impairment, police said. Robinson allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol before the crash and agreed to perform field sobriety tests.

After the tests, Robinson was taken into custody. Officers also reported finding open alcohol containers inside his vehicle.

Robinson has been charged with aggravated DUI, two counts of DUI, DUI with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher and two counts of aggravated battery. He was also cited for transporting open alcohol as a driver and failing to carry a driver's license while operating a motor vehicle.

He was processed at the Joliet Police Department and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

The two other adult dirt bike riders were each cited for operating a non-highway vehicle on a roadway. Their dirt bikes were towed from the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not yet been released by the Will County Coroner's Office.