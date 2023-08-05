Joliet man pleads guilty to injuring State Trooper in Scott's Law crash

A Joliet man pled guilty Friday to seriously injuring an Illinois State Trooper in a Scotts Law Crash in 2021.

Angel Casillas, 23, was driving a black 2010 Cadillac northbound on I-55 on Feb. 15, 2021 when he struck a State Trooper's squad car that was parked on the expressway blocking off a previous crash scene.

Trooper Brian Frank was working on a single-vehicle crash just north of Route 30. His fully-marked patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated was parked just south of the crash to assist in diverting traffic from the left lane and help protect the towing company and emergency personnel on the scene.

He also deployed three emergency flares behind his patrol vehicle to help divert and control traffic out of the left lane.

About 30 minutes after Trooper Frank had positioned his vehicle and the flares, Casillas' Cadillac collided with the rear of Trooper Frank’s patrol car, which rotated counter-clockwise and traveled uncontrolled to a final position upright across the center and right lanes of northbound I-55.

The Cadillac continued northbound in the left lane, coming to an uncontrolled final rest upright near the center median wall.

Trooper Frank was airlifted from the scene and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries.

Although the posted speed limit on that area of the highway is 65 mph, Casillas was traveling at a speed of between 82 and 89 mph.

Trooper Frank’s in-car squad video camera showed that his car had been stationary at the location for approximately 24 minutes before being struck by Casillas’ vehicle. During that time, more than 480 vehicles traveling northbound in the center and right lanes of northbound I-55 safely navigated around the ISP vehicle with emergency lights activated and emergency flares deployed.

Angel Casillas (Will County State's Attorney)

Casillas is eligible for a sentence ranging from probation to one to three years in prison, to be served at 50 percent.

He will be sentenced on August 14 after hearing testimony and victim statements at a sentencing hearing Friday.

Trooper Frank is still recovering from a traumatic brain injury as a result of the crash.

Scott’s Law requires drivers approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, to slow down and move over.