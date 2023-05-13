Illinois Trooper returns home after 2 years recovering from Scott's Law Crash

An Illinois State Trooper was able to return home from rehab Saturday morning after two years of recovering from a serious Scott's Law Crash.

Trooper Brian Frank was in his squad car on Feb. 15, 2021 blocking traffic for a crash that had just occurred on I-55 in Will County when he was rear-ended by a black Cadillac.

Scott’s Law requires drivers approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, to slow down and move over.

Trooper Frank had his squad car lights activated and was inside the vehicle when it was hit. He was critically injured and had to be airlifted to a local hospital.

After several brain surgeries and months in a hospital, Trooper Frank was finally able to be moved to a rehabilitation center, where he has spent almost two years in recovery.

He continues to work through his traumatic brain injury and has remained minimally conscious for the past 26 months, Frank's family said in a statement.

"Our family and friends hold high hopes that going home will be the answer, and the place that he wakes up," his wife, Lauren Frank said.

Lauren turned her pain into hopes for progress, becoming an advocate for the Move Over Law.

She spoke about her husband's recovery as the Illinois General Assembly passed and Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill on August 12, 2021 that strengthened the penalties against Scott’s Law violators.

A person who violates Scott’s Law faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.