Joliet man sold cocaine at car wash, leading to the discovery of cash, drugs in motel room: prosecutors

A Joliet man is facing drug charges after allegedly selling cocaine at a car wash last year.

Joshua R. Khan, 26, has been charged with unlawful manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

According to prosecutors, a Joliet police officer arranged for the purchase of about one gram of cocaine from Khan on Dec. 13, 2023, for $60 at the Delta Sonic, located at 1812 W. Jefferson.

The substance that was purchased tested positive for cocaine, prosecutors said.

A few weeks later, on Feb. 1, a search warrant was executed at the Econo Lodge, located at 19755 Northeast Frontage Road in Shorewood, for room 225 and a red Chevy Cruze, which prosecutors say was connected to Khan.

The Cruze was located in a handicapped spot at the time, so the manager of the motel called Khan and told him he needed to move the vehicle.

When Khan went to move the vehicle, he was detained by law enforcement.

Authorities then searched his room and allegedly found a scale, $390 in cash, 36.5 grams of cocaine, a cell phone and an additional 2.6 grams of cocaine. The substances tested positive for cocaine, prosecutors said.

The court denied the state's attorney's request to detain Khan pre-trial due to his lack of criminal history and lack of weapons used during the alleged crime. However, Khan will be placed on electronic monitoring.

Khan's next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 21.