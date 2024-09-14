Joliet man surrenders to state police on child pornography possession charge: ISP

article

An 18-year-old Joliet man is behind bars after Illinois State Police said they found child exploitation materials in his possession.

Courtright Gleason is charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, a Class 3 Felony, according to ISP.

His arrest follows a search warrant that was executed by ISP agents on June 27 at his home in the 2300 block of Taylor Street in Joliet.

Investigators collected evidence for forensic analysis and the results confirmed that Gleason had child exploitation materials, according to ISP.

Gleason surrendered himself to police on Sept. 12 and he was processed on the charge.

Further details about the investigation haven't been released.