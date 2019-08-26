Joliet man wanted for recording child in Channahon

article

Authorities are looking for a Joliet man wanted for illegally recording a minor with his cellphone last month in southwest suburban Channahon.

Richard K. Buss, 36, is wanted on a Will County warrant for two felony counts of unauthorized video recording, according to Channahon Police Deputy Chief Adam Bogart.

Police were contacted in late July about "unauthorized video records of a juvenile" on Buss' phone, Bogart said.

The warrant for Buss was issued Aug. 21, but he remains at large as of Monday morning, according to police. His last known home address was in Joliet.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 815-467-2112.