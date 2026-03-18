A Chicago mashup, a hot dog for Murakami: White Sox unveil 2026 ballpark food menu

Baseball season is back in Chicago next week and fans are looking forward to more than just the crack of the bat.

The Chicago White Sox plan to hit some home runs on the field and in the concession stands.

What we know:

Sure, there's still snow on the grass at Rate Field. But there's plenty of heat up in the suites, where the White Sox are previewing their newest culinary creations.

Even while struggling on the field over the past few seasons, the Sox have always been winners at the concession stand.

Among this year's new offerings are a foot-long fajita dog, a street food specialty from Mexico called the Machete, the Two Bagger Smashburger, and an insane mashup of Chicago's major food groups, called the All-Star Chicago lineup.

"We took all of Chicago's favorites, put it in one box," said Levy Executive Chef Nick Toth. "So, Vienna Beef hot dog, Buona Italian beef, charred kielbasa, some chips, and you can wrap it up with Garrett's popcorn. It's everything in one. So it's perfect."

And this year's twist on the iconic Campfire Milkshake is that it's big enough for two fans.

"We made it a little bit bigger," said Toth. "It's still a traditional milkshake. It's for fans to share."

The big addition on the field for the White Sox this season is Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami, who is signed to a two-year contract. And you'll see Murakami reflected in the food.

Delaware North Executive Chef Jesus Vasquez created the Tonkatsu Dog. It's a Vienna Beef hot dog covered with Panko, Kewpie mayo, teriyaki sauce, and Japanese Bonito flakes.

"I feel like a lot of people are going to want to try something Japanese, get some people introduced to Japanese cuisine. Which I'm very fond of. So slowly transition. It's like a Japanese American food," Vasquez said.

After three straight seasons of more than 100 losses, White Sox fans are finally seeing some hope for the future with several young talented players coming to the major leagues.

Sox Marketing director Brooks Boyer said it’s nice to be able to sell more than just the food.

"We've been in a relatively dark place for a few years when it comes to wins and losses," Boyer said. "So for us to be able to be competitive, put a product on the field that our fans can relate to, and to be at the starting line of something we think can be sustained success, fans are very interested and excited."

It's a mouthwatering prospect for people like Vasquez who are cranking out the concessions.

"Just to think about how I work for the White Sox is really amazing. Being born and raised on the South Side. And get to make really cool food. Right now we have the best fans, so I’m trying to give them the best food possible too," he said.