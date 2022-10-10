Joliet motorcyclist ejected, killed in crash after man driving under the influence failed to yield: police

article

A Joliet man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he crashed his car and killed a motorcyclist Sunday night.

Amador Alipio, 53, was arrested for aggravated DUI – motor vehicle accident resulting in the death of another person, DUI – BAC over .08, obstructing justice and failure to yield.

At about 8:13 p.m. Sunday, Joliet officers responded to the area of Ohio Street and North Eastern Avenue for a traffic crash involving injuries, police said.

According to preliminary information, a 39-year-old Joliet man was operating a Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Ohio Street and was approaching North Eastern Avenue.

Alipio, who was driving a Toyota Camry, was westbound on Ohio Street and approaching North Eastern Avenue.

At the intersection, Alipio initiated a left turn toward North Eastern Avenue and struck the motorcycle — which was still eastbound on Ohio Street, police said.

The man was ejected from his motorcycle and transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While speaking with officers, police said Alipio exhibited behaviors consistent with alcohol impairment.

Alipio performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and was taken into custody without incident, police said.