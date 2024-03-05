2nd Joliet man found guilty of murder after 2018 drug deal turned deadly

article

A second suspect was found guilty of murder after a drug deal turned deadly on the east side of Joliet in 2018.

Elijah Watson, 28, of Joliet, fatally shot Nathan Ballard after his accomplice, Anthony Francimore, robbed the victim on Oct. 28.

Francimore, 25, of Joliet, arranged a drug deal with 20-year-old Ballard in the 500 block of Fox Street.

Prosecutors say Ballard had arranged to buy ecstasy from Francimore and Watson. However, the pair planned to rob him of the $75 he intended to use for the drug purchase.

As Ballard handed over the money, Francimore got into a waiting vehicle, with Watson and three others. Ballard and his brother attempted to stop Francimore from leaving with their money. In response, Watson pulled a gun, forcing the brothers to step away.

As the vehicle sped away, Watson fired multiple shots in their direction, one fatally striking Nathan in the chest.

Francimore used the stolen money to purchase drugs from Watson. The two then fled to the city in an attempt to evade law enforcement.

A jury found Francimore guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery in October 2023 following a five-day trial. The verdict came on the eve of the five-year anniversary of Nathan’s death.

Watson was found guilty of first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon this week following another five-day trial.

Prosecutors say Watson is eligible for a sentence ranging from 45 years to life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for May 23.