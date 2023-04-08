Investigation underway following officer-involved shooting in Chicago suburb
CHICAGO - Joliet police shot an armed man while responding to a domestic disturbance near an apartment building Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the 900 block of Lois Place in Joliet around 4:47 a.m. for a possible domestic disturbance.
When they arrived, officers encountered a man firing a handgun.
Officers shot the suspect and rendered medical aid. The suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Following department policy, the officers involved were taken to a local hospital.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is currently conducting the investigation.
Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.