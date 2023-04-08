Investigation underway following officer-involved shooting in Chicago suburb

Joliet police shot an armed man while responding to a domestic disturbance near an apartment building Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Lois Place in Joliet around 4:47 a.m. for a possible domestic disturbance.

When they arrived, officers encountered a man firing a handgun.

Officers shot the suspect and rendered medical aid. The suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Following department policy, the officers involved were taken to a local hospital.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is currently conducting the investigation.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.