Investigation underway following officer-involved shooting in Chicago suburb

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Joliet
CHICAGO - Joliet police shot an armed man while responding to a domestic disturbance near an apartment building Saturday morning. 

Officers were called to the 900 block of Lois Place in Joliet around 4:47 a.m. for a possible domestic disturbance. 

When they arrived, officers encountered a man firing a handgun. 

Officers shot the suspect and rendered medical aid. The suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. 

Following department policy, the officers involved were taken to a local hospital. 

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force is currently conducting the investigation. 

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. 