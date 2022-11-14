Joliet police officer, woman suffer minor injuries in vehicle crash

A Joliet police officer and a woman suffered minor injuries in a vehicle crash Monday morning.

At about 7:32 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Ingalls Avenue and North Larkin Avenue for a report of a traffic crash involving a Joliet Police Department squad car, authorities said.

When officers arrived, it was determined that an on-duty officer was responding to a call for service and driving northbound on North Larkin Avenue.

The officer approached Ingalls Avenue in a Ford Explorer with its emergency lights activated.

The officer slowed for a red stoplight and then proceeded through the intersection.

At that time, the squad was struck on the passenger side by a Chevrolet Impala that was westbound on Ingalls Avenue.

The driver of the Impala was identified as Lorena Lindsey, 48, of Joliet.

The crash then forced the Impala into a Kia Forte driven by a 37-year-old man.

The officer and Lindsey were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Kia Forte was uninjured.

Lindsey was cited for failure to yield to emergency vehicles and operating a vehicle with suspended registration.