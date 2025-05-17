Joliet police sergeant, 47, killed in car crash, department says

article

The Brief Joliet Police Sgt. Hollis Weller, 47, was killed in a car crash in southeastern Will County on Friday. Illinois State Police said the crash involved three vehicles and another person was hospitalized with injuries. Weller was a 20-year veteran of the Joliet Police Department and is survived by his wife and three children.



Sgt. Hollis Weller, a 20-year veteran of the Joliet Police Department, was killed on Friday in a car crash in southeastern Will County, the department said.

Weller, 47, was a "highly respected and dedicated 20-year-veteran" of the department, according to a news release.

What we know:

The crash took place around 11:45 a.m. on Illinois Rt. 1 north of Eagle Lake Road near Beecher, according to the Illinois State Police.

Troopers responded to the scene for a three-vehicle crash involving a turck-tractor semi-trailer, a pick-up truck and a passenger car.

ISP said one person died and another was taken to an area hospital with injuries. The roadway was shut down for several hours.

It was unclear which vehicle Weller was inside of during the crash.

The backstory:

Weller was promoted to sergeant in July of 2020 and most recently served in the JPD’s Traffic Unit.

Weller also earned numerous awards, including the Award for Heroism in 2015.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

"We respectfully ask the public to keep Sgt. Weller’s family, as well as the men and women of the Joliet Police Department, in their thoughts and prayers during this time of unimaginable loss," the department said in the news release.