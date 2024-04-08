Homes and vehicle struck by gunfire in Joliet shooting

Two homes and a vehicle were struck by gunfire in Joliet Monday afternoon.

At about 3:27 p.m., Joliet police officers responded to the area of Youngs Avenue and Jackson Street for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found over 40 spent shell casings at the scene.

While investigating, police determined that the occupants of an SUV fired multiple rounds before fleeing the area. Two homes and an unoccupied vehicle in the 300 block of Youngs Avenue were struck by gunfire, police said.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

You can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online if you wish to remain anonymous.