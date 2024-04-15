Joliet shooting leaves teen in critical condition: police

An investigation is underway after a teenager was found shot in Joliet Sunday night.

Officers responded to Landau Avenue and Ohio Street for a report of a person shot at 7:52 p.m.

An 18-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Silver Cross Hospital in critical condition.

Joliet police say they are working to identify suspects. Their investigation remains active.

If anyone has information related to this incident, they are asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Division at 815-724-3020. Contact the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online to remain anonymous.