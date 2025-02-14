Joliet shooting: Second man charged after street found littered with shell casings

The Brief A second Joliet man, Ryan Gooch, 19, has been arrested in connection with a shooting last month on Youngs Avenue. Gooch faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The arrest follows the earlier apprehension of Giovanni Simpson, 18, who faces similar charges.



A second suspect has been charged in connection with a shooting last month in Joliet.

Police say Ryan Gooch, 19, of Joliet, was arrested on Thursday by the US Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.

What we know:

Gooch was arrested at about 10:30 a.m. at a residence in the 200 block of Pleasant Street. He was identified as an additional suspect following an investigation into the Jan. 18 shooting in the 300 block of Youngs Avenue.

Gooch faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. After his arrest, he was processed at the Joliet Police Department and transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Giovanni Simpson, 18, also of Joliet, was taken into custody on Feb. 9 at his workplace in Channahon. Simpson faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Ryan Gooch and Giovanni Simpson | JPD

The backstory:

The charges stem from the Jan. 18 shooting, during which multiple shell casings were found on Youngs Avenue, and a residence was struck by several rounds of gunfire.

One person was inside the home at the time, but no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting or the relationship between Gooch and Simpson.

Additionally, it is unclear whether any other suspects are being investigated.

What's next:

Both Gooch and Simpson remain in custody at the Will County Adult Detention Facility. Court dates have not yet been announced.

The investigation is ongoing.