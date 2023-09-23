Teen arrested for crashing stolen vehicle in Joliet; teenage passenger in critical condition

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle in Joliet Friday morning leaving his passenger critically injured.

Officers responded to the area of Ingalls Avenue and Krings Lane for a single vehicle crash at 4:23 a.m.

The offender was driving a stolen Kia Soul westbound on Ingalls Avenue when the vehicle lost control and it struck a parked unoccupied John Deere construction tractor.

The vehicle had been stolen from the 1000 block of Clara Avenue, according to Joliet police.

Officers arrested the driver and transported him and a 15-year-old passenger to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center.

The passenger was transferred by ambulance to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago where he remains in critical condition.

Police say the driver was released and taken to River Valley Justice Center. He was cited for not having a valid driver’s license and for speeding.

The crash remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Traffic Unit.