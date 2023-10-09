Joliet Township residents push back against city accepting migrants

A state grant awarded to Joliet Township would fund services for migrants, but some are questioning whether the money should be accepted.

Just last week, community members found out that Joliet Township was chosen to receive $8.6 million. The news came in an announcement from Governor JB Pritzker's office.

Other cities being awarded the grants include Chicago, Elgin, and Oak Park.

However, residents say they were blindsided and had no idea Joliet Township was seeking state money to house migrants.

On Tuesday, they'll be attending a board meeting to share their questions and concerns. So many people plan to attend that the meeting location was moved to the auditorium at Bicentennial Park.

Under the proposal submitted by Township Supervisor Angel Contreras, Joliet would welcome about 1,900 migrants. The Peter Claver Center would become one of four locations used as welcome centers and clinics.

The grant money would go toward shelter, housing, food, and health care.

Now, some are calling on the supervisor to withdraw his grant application.

FOX 32 has reached out to Township Supervisor Contreras for a statement but has not yet heard back. We've also contacted the Joliet mayor who reportedly had no knowledge of the grant request that was made.