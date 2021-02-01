Joliet water service interrupted by several water main breaks

Many residents in Joliet were without water service Monday after several water main breaks in the southwest suburb.

The breaks were located in the east side of the city, including the Edgecreek, Neufairfield, BeeDee Highlands and Thunder Ridge subdivisions as well as several neighborhoods east of Briggs Street.

In a statement, the City of Joliet Public Utilities department said it wasn’t clear how long it would take to restore service.

A boil order would be issued when water service is restored.