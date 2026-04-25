Jose Peralta: Search for missing Chicago man passes one month
CHICAGO - The search for a missing man on Chicago’s North Side has spanned more than a month, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.
What we know:
Peralta, 52, was last seen March 19 near Broadway and Ridge, according to Chicago police.
He is Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with brown eyes and gray hair.
Pictured is Jose Peralta. (Chicago PD )
Further details about what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance haven't been released.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Peralta’s whereabouts is urged to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554, or call 911 if he is located.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.