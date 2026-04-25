Jose Peralta: Search for missing Chicago man passes one month

The search for a missing man on Chicago’s North Side has spanned more than a month, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

What we know:

Peralta, 52, was last seen March 19 near Broadway and Ridge, according to Chicago police.

He is Hispanic, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with brown eyes and gray hair.

Pictured is Jose Peralta. (Chicago PD )

Further details about what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance haven't been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Peralta’s whereabouts is urged to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554, or call 911 if he is located.