Judge allows Hubbard Inn's defamation case to proceed after viral TikTok incident

A defamation lawsuit filed by Hubbard Inn in Chicago’s River North neighborhood against a former patron will move forward after a judge this week refused to dismiss the case.

The lawsuit stems from a viral TikTok video that Julia Reel posted in which she claimed she was pushed and thrown down a staircase by a staff member during a night out in March.

Hubbard Inn responded to the allegations by releasing its own TikTok, which shows Reel being calmly escorted out of the venue. The restaurant asserts that Reel’s claims were false and damaged its reputation, prompting them to file the defamation suit.

In a statement after the judge’s decision, Hubbard Inn said, in part, "We’re pleased that the judge agrees that there are important issues at stake here and that our case can proceed."

Reel, however, maintains that the restaurant’s video is misleading and doesn’t show the full incident. Her attorney claims that Reel was "manhandled" by a large bouncer on a section of the restaurant's winding staircase that wasn’t captured in the footage, resulting in a trip to the emergency room with a concussion and significant bruises.

Reel has filed her own lawsuit against Hubbard Inn, seeking damages for her injuries.