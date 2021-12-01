Judge allows NorthShore University HealthSystem to fire unvaccinated employees

A judge will allow NorthShore University HealthSystem to fire employees who refuse a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Fourteen workers were suing the hospital because it rejected their claims of religious objections to the vaccine.

According to the Chicago Tribune, a judge didn't extend his restraining order on Tuesday and NorthShore is now saying it will terminate employees who are not vaccinated for religious reasons by the end of the year.

A spokesperson with NorthShore released the following statement Wednesday:

"We are pleased with the court’s decision and remain committed to doing everything in our power to keep our team members, patients and communities healthy and safe. We are proud that the NorthShore team members serving our patients are vaccinated and are grateful to all our team members who continue to show compassion and care."

Over 73 percent of adult Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, according to state data.