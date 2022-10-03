Judge asked to vacate 8 more convictions tied to disgraced CPD Sergeant Ronald Watts

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx says her office filed motions to vacate eight convictions Monday as part of the ongoing review of misconduct by corrupt former Chicago Police Sergeant Ronald Watts.

As of December 2016, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office has moved to vacate a total of 220 cases that involved Watts.

"Vacating these convictions provides just a fraction of relief for those who spent time in prison, away from their families, and we will never be able to give them that time back. We will continue to review these cases as we seek justice for all his victims," said Kim Foxx.

Prosecutors formally presented the eight motions to a judge Monday, who granted the motions and vacated the convictions.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office Conviction Integrity Unit was tasked with investigating the wrongful convictions after a pattern of misconduct and criminal actions by Watts was uncovered.