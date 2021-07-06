Judge denies notorious Chicago gang leader sentencing break

Notorious Chicago gang leader Larry Hoover is staying behind bars for now.

A federal judge on Tuesday denied the Gangster Disciples co-founder's request for a sentencing break.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber called Hoover, "one of the most notorious criminals in Illinois history."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Just last year, Leinenweber seemed open to potentially letting the 70-year-old get a sentencing break, but in a rare move, U.S. Attorney John Lausch spoke out against it.

Federal prosecutors had said they believed they had proof Hoover was still in charge from behind prison walls.

A sweep of an associate's cell in 2015 uncovered a pocket dictionary with a coded message to the Gangster Disciples founder.

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

"I am ready to handle your business," the message read.

Advertisement

Hoover is serving a 200-year sentence. He will have another chance to try for a sentencing break again.