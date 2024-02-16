Judge denies pre-trial release for Beach Park man accused of stabbing 9-year-old girl

A Lake County judge has granted the state's motion to deny pre-trial release to a Beach Park man accused of stabbing a 9-year-old girl multiple times on Thursday.

Around 10:45 a.m., Lake County deputies were called to a home in the 38000 block of N. Manor Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

According to the sheriff, the victim's mother returned home after the child's school called her.

"She was at the residence because she had been called by the child’s school inquiring as to why her child was not in school that day," said Sgt. Ari Briskman with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

When the mother got home, she observed Demetrius Fisher – who she had been dating – exiting the home and running away. The mother entered the home and found her daughter stabbed multiple times.

The 9-year-old was taken by ambulance in critical condition with life-threatening injuries to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

"The nature is horrible," said Sgt. Briskman. "Anytime you have something involving a child, that always hits hardest to everyone, including police officers, paramedics, and firefighters."

Demetrius Fisher

After fleeing the scene, the sheriff says Fisher boarded a PACE bus and was later arrested at the Waukegan Metra Station.

"Our entire office is thinking about the child that is currently undergoing medical treatment. We will support the child and the family, and we are glad to hear that this defendant will be detained during the pendency of the case," Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a statement.

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office approved one charge of attempted first-degree murder. Fisher, 30, appeared in court on Friday and is due back on March 12.