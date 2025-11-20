Judge dismisses federal case against Chicago woman shot by Border Patrol agent

The Brief A judge dismissed all charges against Marimar Martinez and co-defendant Anthony Ruiz with prejudice, ending the federal case permanently. Martinez was shot several times by a Border Patrol agent during a 2023 traffic stop in Brighton Park. The ruling follows defense claims that agents mishandled and destroyed key evidence, including the vehicle involved in the shooting.



A federal judge has officially dismissed the case against a Chicago woman who was shot by a Border Patrol agent — and her co-defendant — with prejudice, meaning the charges cannot be refiled.

What we know:

Marimar Martinez was in court Thursday for what was supposed to be a routine motion hearing. Instead, the judge granted a request from prosecutors to toss out the entire case against Martinez and Anthony Ruiz.

The decision follows months of challenges from the defense, which accused federal agents of mishandling and even destroying key evidence.

The backstory:

Martinez was shot several times on Oct. 4 after Border Patrol agents said she rammed their SUV during a traffic stop in Brighton Park. Her attorneys have maintained the evidence paints a very different picture.

Central to the case was the federal Tahoe involved in the shooting. The defense argued the vehicle was moved more than a thousand miles to Maine, repaired, and cleaned long before they were allowed to inspect it — erasing any physical evidence that might have supported Martinez’s version of events.

Attorneys also pointed to text messages from the agent who fired the shots, claiming he bragged afterward, saying Martinez "had seven holes." They say body-camera video captures another agent yelling "Do something, B," just seconds before the gunfire.

Prosecutors had maintained that the agent acted in self-defense, insisting Martinez hit their vehicle first. But with Thursday’s ruling, both Martinez and Ruiz are now cleared of all charges — ending the case for good.