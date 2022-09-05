Expand / Collapse search

Judge grants Trump's legal team a special master in Mar-a-Lago case

By Eric Tucker
Published 
Donald J. Trump
Associated Press
US President Donald Trump comes out of the Oval Office for his departure from the White House on September 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal judge on Monday granted a request by former President Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Florida home last month.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came despite the objections of the Justice Department, which said an outside legal expert was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents. The judge had previously signaled her inclination to approve a special master, asking a department lawyer during arguments this month, "What is the harm?"

The appointment may slow the pace of the department's investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago, but it is unlikely to affect any investigative decisions or the ultimate outcome of the probe.