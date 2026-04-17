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Meet the 11-year-old Chicago girl changing boxing

By
Published  April 17, 2026 6:01pm CDT
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago
11-year-old female boxer changing the game

11-year-old female boxer changing the game

Boxing has long been seen as a man’s sport, but one young Chicago girl is proving that idea is outdated.  At just 11 years old, Zariah Barajas is already showing the kind of skill and dedication well beyond her years.  And as you’ll see, she’s not just fighting in the ring. She’s carrying on a family legacy.  Leslie Moreno introduces us to someone you need to know about.

The Brief

    • Zariah Barajas, 11, has been boxing since age 7 and is already gaining attention for her skill and discipline.
    • She trains at the Sam Colonna Gym, known for producing top-tier fighters.
    • With support from her father and coach, Zariah is helping redefine boxing for young girls.

CHICAGO - An 11-year-old Chicago girl is challenging long-standing stereotypes in boxing and building a name for herself in the ring.

Zariah Barajas has been training since she was seven years old and is already showing advanced skill, discipline and focus beyond her age.

"I love stepping in the ring and showing everybody what I worked hard for. It’s all the training and everything I put into it," Zariah said.

She trains at the Sam Colonna Gym, a well-known Chicago boxing institution that has produced dozens of Golden Gloves champions and multiple world champions. Coaches say her work ethic and willingness to learn have helped her quickly stand out.

Her coach, John Lewus, says her dedication is what separates her.

"She’s a breath of fresh air. Anything I tell her to do, she does, and she’s willing to put the work in. Every day she gets better," Lewus said.

Zariah says boxing has given her more than physical strength, pointing to the confidence and discipline she’s developed through training.

Her father, Francisco Barajas, introduced her to the sport after she asked if she could try boxing. He said he did not expect her to take it as seriously as she has.

"I didn’t think she was going to take it this serious at first, but now we’re all in. Seeing her confidence grow, that’s the best part, and I think the sky is the limit," he said.

What's next:

As she continues to train, Zariah is also helping shift perceptions in a sport historically dominated by men. Those around her say more girls are stepping into the ring, and fighters like Zariah are part of that change.

Zariah is currently a three-time national champion ranked #1 in the nation in her USA boxing division. 

She is set to compete in the Junior Olympics in June in Wichita, Kansas. Her long-term goal is to compete in the Olympics and become a world champion.

The Source: This story contains reporting from Fox Chicago's Leslie Moreno.

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