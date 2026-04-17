Honor Flight Chicago brings Army couple’s 41-year love story full circle

The Brief Gloria and Maurice Patterson, both Army veterans, flew together on Honor Flight Chicago on April 15, 2026. The couple met while serving and have been married for 41 years with children and grandchildren, including one currently deployed. Honor Flight Chicago says it has flown 12,320 veterans since 2007 and expects to reach 12,500 this summer.



A Chicago-area couple who both served in the U.S. Army returned from Honor Flight Chicago this week, reflecting on a shared military journey that shaped their marriage, their family and now the next generation.

The backstory:

Gloria and Maurice Patterson were among veterans flown to Washington, D.C. on April 15 as part of the nonprofit’s mission to honor those who served. The experience stood out for both, especially the welcome they received at the end of the trip.

"What hit me most is the end," Maurice Patterson said. "When all the people were there, we had no idea that that many people would come out and cheer the veterans and give us all that love."

The trip comes as Honor Flight Chicago begins its 2026 season and expands eligibility to include veterans of the War in Afghanistan and Operation Desert Storm. Organizers say the program continues to grow, with thousands of veterans already served and more scheduled in the coming months.

A shared path through service

The Pattersons’ connection started while both were in uniform.

"I didn’t know my future wife would be at the unit that I was assigned to," Maurice Patterson said.

"It was actually my first weekend drill," Gloria Patterson added.

"We bumped into each other," Maurice said.

That meeting led to a 41-year marriage, two children and five grandchildren. Their relationship developed alongside their military responsibilities, including time apart during deployment.

"Then this thing called Desert Storm came up," Maurice Patterson said. "My unit was activated. So she stayed behind and I was deployed."

During that time, Gloria Patterson said they relied on daily communication to stay connected.

"This is what I’m doing today. And this is, I’m thinking of you," she said, describing the letters they exchanged. "I saw this, it reminded me of you. And I still have those letters too."

Service across generations

Military service continues in their family today.

Their grandson is currently deployed, a reality both say they understand in a way others may not.

"Well, I know that he’s okay because we’ve been there," Gloria Patterson said. "So we know that the people around them, the people surrounding them, are keeping him uplifted and everything."

Maurice Patterson’s father also served, extending the family’s military history across three generations.

The couple said their shared experience in the military helps them navigate the uncertainty that comes with having a loved one deployed.

What has kept them together

The Pattersons say their relationship has lasted because they understand each other’s needs and experiences.

"I meet her needs just being myself, which makes it easy," Maurice Patterson said. "I meet my needs being herself and she doesn’t have to change."

Gloria Patterson said acceptance and connection are key.

"I think if they find a person that they can laugh with and you don’t have to put on airs or anything and they accept you just how you are," she said.

Honor Flight Chicago

Honor Flight Chicago provides free trips to Washington, D.C. for veterans to visit memorials dedicated to their service. The nonprofit prioritizes older veterans and those with serious health conditions.

Organizers say the 127th Honor Flight returned this week, marking the first flight of the 2026 season. Since 2007, the group has flown 12,320 veterans and expects to reach 12,500 this summer.

New this year, veterans of the War in Afghanistan and Operation Desert Storm are eligible to participate, expanding access to a younger generation of service members.

Applications for future flights are available through Honor Flight Chicago’s website.