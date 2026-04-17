Chicago police: 3 killed, 1 critically injured in West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A Friday afternoon shooting on Chicago’s West Side left three people dead and another critically injured, according to police.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 4:47 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Maypole Avenue in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood.
3 killed, 1 critically injured in West Side shooting Friday afternoon | Photo via FOX Chicago's Leslie Moreno
Police said four people were near a sidewalk when a vehicle approached. At least two people got out and fired shots toward the group before leaving the scene.
A 32-year-old woman was shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died.
A 36-year-old man was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Another male victim was also shot multiple times and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.
A 35-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led up to the shooting and if it was random or targeted.
What's next:
No arrests have been announced. Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.