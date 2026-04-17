Chicago police: 3 killed, 1 critically injured in West Side shooting

The Brief Four people were shot Friday afternoon on the West Side. Three victims died, and one remains in critical condition. Gunmen exited a vehicle and opened fire before fleeing.



A Friday afternoon shooting on Chicago’s West Side left three people dead and another critically injured, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 4:47 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Maypole Avenue in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

3 killed, 1 critically injured in West Side shooting Friday afternoon | Photo via FOX Chicago's Leslie Moreno

Police said four people were near a sidewalk when a vehicle approached. At least two people got out and fired shots toward the group before leaving the scene.

A 32-year-old woman was shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where she died.

A 36-year-old man was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Another male victim was also shot multiple times and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died.

A 35-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting and if it was random or targeted.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area Four detectives are investigating.