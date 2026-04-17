Silent demonstration in Chicago suburb highlights support for sexual assault survivors

The Brief A silent demonstration in Skokie aimed to raise awareness and support for sexual assault survivors. Organizers say silence symbolizes the barriers that keep many survivors from reporting abuse. The Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center continues to offer free resources and plans more events this month.



During Sexual Assault Awareness Month, a silent demonstration in Skokie is putting survivors' voices at the center of the conversation.

Held by the Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center in Skokie, the event brought community members together in quiet solidarity.

What we know:

Every 68 seconds, someone in the U.S. is sexually assaulted, but many survivors never report what happens to them out of fear, perceived stigma, or a lack of support.

During a Standing Silent Witness demonstration in Skokie on Friday, silence spoke volumes.

"What we're doing is a visual demonstration of the silencing that often happens for survivors," said Sandy T. Williams, CEO of the Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center.

For one hour, volunteers and community members stood shoulder-to-shoulder on Dempster Street, where the Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center — also known as ZCenter — is working to show survivors they are not alone.

"Sexual assault is often unreported because, first and foremost, there's a lot of blame that comes with that. That's another reason why we are standing here, to let survivors know it's not their fault," Williams explained. "Oftentimes, especially with minors, the abuser is someone that they knew, so there is some confusion. What does this actually mean, what do I do, and how do I get help?"

Bringing survivors' experiences into view — is a key aspect of Williams' work as CEO.

During the demonstration, advocates held signs with statistics, resources, and messages of encouragement.

Community members driving by responded with honks of support.

"Skokie is a strong, resilient, and welcoming community. People are slowed down a little bit because of the construction, which I have observed has allowed them to see the signs, and take in what the message is," said Mayor Ann Tennes with the Village of Skokie.

Mayor Tennes, who was elected last April, joined the event, expressing pride in the organization's community work.

"I wanted to support the efforts of the Zacharias Center to uplift those in our community who are vulnerable," Tennes said. "There's no shame, it's a gift to come forward — it's a gift to yourself."

Dig deeper:

Since 1983, ZCenter — previously known as the Lake County Council Against Sexual Assault — has been providing services free of charge to sexual assault survivors. It helps to eliminate a barrier that might prevent someone from seeking help.

Resources offered by the Zacharias Sexual Abuse Center include:

Counseling

Medical advocacy

Legal aid

Prevention education

24/7 Support Line

"It's really important for folks to know that there's someone that understands and can help them on their journey toward healing," Williams said.

ZCenter's 24/7 Support Line can be reached at (847) 872-7799.

What's next:

The organization will host one more Standing Silent Witness demonstration on Friday, April 24 from 12 to 1 p.m. — held at the Lake County Courthouse.

On May 8, ZCenter is holding its annual spring luncheon at the Hilton Orrington Hotel in Evanston. The public is welcome to attend, and tickets can be purchased HERE.