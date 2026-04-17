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Chicago police search for suspects in brutal CTA Red Line assault

By Lauren Westphal
Published  April 17, 2026 9:01pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Two suspects attacked a woman on a CTA Red Line platform near N. Clark around 4 p.m.
    • Victim was dragged by her hair, punched and kicked while a second suspect blocked help
    • Police seeking suspects; tips urged as officials remind riders to stay alert

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for suspects who attacked a victim on a CTA Red Line platform in the Near North Side neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., two suspects approached the victim who was waiting at the Clark/Division CTA Red Line platform in the 1200 block of N. Clark Avenue, according to police.

During the incident, one of the suspects allegedly pulled the victim to the ground by her hair and punched her in the face multiple times and kicked her in the head and body, while the other suspect blocked anyone from assisting the victim.

What you can do:

Police are reminding the public to stay aware of your surroundings, remember your bus or train number, report any suspicious behavior, press the emergency button and alert a transit attendant to any incidents.

Anyone with information should contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JK221450.

The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyChicagoChicago Transit AuthorityNews