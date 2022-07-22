Judge tells Illinois woman she failed her moral duties as a mother after her 11-year-old child dies

article

A woman has been sentenced to eight years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment of her own child.

Jennifer Stroud, 41, was convicted in May of one count of involuntarily manslaughter and one count of endangering a child/causing death.

According to prosecutors, Stroud failed to take her son, Jason, to regular hospital visits after a heart transplant. She also didn't give him critical daily medication that was needed to prevent the 11-year-old's body from rejecting his new heart.

These actions led to Jason's death on Sept. 11, 2016.

"As the court noted, this is a tremendous tragedy. Our office prosecuted both parents because Jason’s death was preventable. It was criminal and reckless for them to fail to treat and care for their son. As Mr. Kalata said, they criminally squandered the most precious thing: Jason’s life. After many years, we hope that justice for Jason will also mean that this never happens again," State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said.

At her sentencing hearing, a Lake County Judge said Stroud failed her civic duties of society and her moral duties as a mother.

Her sentencing is to be served at 50 percent with two years of supervised release. It includes 75 days of credit.