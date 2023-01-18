Judge to rule on Illinois assault weapons ban this week

An emergency hearing was held in Effingham County Wednesday seeking a temporary restraining order on legislation that effectively bans assault weapons in Illinois.

During that hearing, the judge said he would take the motion under advisement.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He plans to rule on it before Friday.

MORE: Illinois State Rifle Association, gun stores file federal lawsuit challenging assault weapons ban

If a restraining order is allowed, possession and sale of these weapons would be restored as the matter works its way through the courts.



