Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke star in Netflix apocalyptic thriller 'Leave the World Behind'

Oscar winner Julia Roberts and Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke star in Netflix's new apocalyptic thriller "Leave the World Behind."

But long before the two co-starred in this new movie together, their careers kicked into high gear around the same time.

The duo sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss the new thriller -- as well as the 35th anniversary of both "Steel Magnolias" and "Dead Poets Society," two classic films that marked their initial stardom in Hollywood.

They also discuss the most common lines that fans shout at them from public -- including classic lines from "Pretty Woman," "Notting Hill" and "Training Day."

"Leave the World Behind" starts streaming on Netflix on Friday.