Jury convicts man of murder in Crystal Lake disappearance

The Brief A Kane County jury convicted Douglas Ottesen of first-degree murder and concealing a homicide. The victim, James Cromwell of Crystal Lake, was found buried in a makeshift container in Hampshire Township. Ottesen faces 45 years to life in prison.



A Kane County jury has found a man guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death in the killing of a man who disappeared while planning a trip to Florida.

What we know:

Douglas Ottesen, 62, was convicted of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office. The verdict followed a trial stemming from the 2024 killing of 57-year-old James Cromwell of Crystal Lake.

Crystal Lake police began investigating Cromwell's disappearance on April 4, 2024, after he was last seen on March 12 while trying to travel to visit family in Florida. Authorities determined the circumstances surrounding the were potentially criminal, leading to search warrants at two Kane County locations.

On May 7, 2024, Kane County sheriff's deputies assisted Crystal Lake police in executing search warrants at properties in Hampshire Township and Pingree Grove. Human remains later identified as Cromwell were found at a property in the 45W200 block of Illinois Route 72 in Hampshire Township.

Investigators said the remains were found inside a makeshift wooden box wrapped in a tarp, covered in lime power, with the victim's hands bound and eyes covered with duct tape.

An autopsy conducted by the Kane County Coroner’s Office determined Cromwell died from a gunshot wound to the back of the neck. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Prosecutors described the killing as an act of retaliation based on actions Ottesen believed Cromwell had taken, though those actions were never proven. Assistant State’s Attorneys Kelly Orland, Ken Hudson and Amanda Busljeta prosecuted the case.

What's next:

Ottesen’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 10. He faces a possible sentence ranging from 45 years to life in prison and remains in custody at the Kane County Jail.