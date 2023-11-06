Jury selection underway in highly anticipated trial of Ed Burke

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of former longtime Chicago Ald. Ed Burke.

Burke arrived at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse around 8:30 a.m., accompanied by his wife, former Illinois supreme court justice Anne Burke.

Altogether, Burke is facing 14 federal charges, including bribery, racketeering and attempted extortion. Those charges were first filed back in January 2019.

Burke served in the City Council for a record 54 years, beginning in 1969 when he took over the 14th Ward aldermanic seat that was held by his father. For much of that time, he was the powerful chair of the finance committee, which controls how the city spends its money. Burke is accused of using that political power to force businesses to use his law firm for legal work, essentially putting money in his own pocket.

A total of 53 potential jurors have been brought to the courtroom on the 25th floor of the Dirksen building. They were called up one-by-one to talk a little bit about themselves and whether they could be a fair juror.

Judge Virginia Kendall has been having some fun and interesting conversation with the jurors, asking them what TV shows they binge, how they get their news, what do they do for a living and whether they have had any experience in the court system. She also asked whether they have ever heard of Ed Burke or any of the details about this case.

Each potential juror has spent about 20 minutes answering questions from the judge and then prosecutors and defense attorneys. Only six jurors have been questioned by the noon hour. At some point , the attorneys will be given an opportunity to strike potential jurors or reject them. Each side gets 18 strikes.

This trial is expected to take about six weeks. The judge said Monday morning that part of the reason it is going to take so long is Burke has two co-defendants, lesser known about this case. One, a property developer who allegedly offered him a bribe. Another, a longtime assistant who Burke gave money.