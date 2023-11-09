Jury selection postponed in Ed Burke trial

Jury selection was postponed Thursday in the federal corruption trial of former longtime Chicago Alderman Ed Burke.

According to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, the postponement is due to the illness of one of the trial attorneys.

Jury selection is expected to resume Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. The court asked for both parties to be prepared to make their opening statements as well.

Burke served in the City Council for 54 years, and during most of that historic tenure, was considered the most powerful alderman in the city.

In 2019, Burke was charged in a federal grand jury indictment with a variety of criminal charges, including bribery, racketeering and attempted extortion.

During Burke's long tenure in the City Council, he also had another job as a property tax lawyer and allegedly used his political clout to generate business for his law firm.