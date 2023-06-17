Juvenile driving stolen car arrested after causing fatal multi-vehicle crash on West Side
CHICAGO - A juvenile was arrested after a deadly three-car crash in North Lawndale Friday evening.
Police were called to the 900 black of South Independence Boulevard for reported of a person with a gun just before 6 p.m.
When officers arrived they saw the vehicle described in the call, a stolen Hyundai.
The Hyundai was fleeing police and headed west in the 900 block of South Independence Boulevard when it caused a multi-vehicle crash, according to Chicago police.
Police say the Hyundai was traveling at a high rate of speed and disregarded two red lights before striking a Honda.
Three other vehicles stopped at a relight in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road were struck.
The 25-year-old man driving the Honda was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
A 28-year-old woman from another vehicle was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition with non-life threatening injuries.
The juvenile driver of the stolen Hyundai was arrested and transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.